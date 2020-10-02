BizTimes Media expands STUFF to more industries, job seekers

For the last three years, BizTimes Media has published “A guide to STUFF Made and Built in Southeastern Wisconsin.” We’ve also published south central and northeastern Wisconsin versions of the same publication.

We will continue with this annual magazine this year with three main differences. First, we’re making a slight name change, adding “designed” before made and built. Why? Because it allows us to expand our coverage to better incorporate technology.

“While there are certainly technology companies in southeastern Wisconsin, there are also technology careers available at businesses across industries,” said Arthur Thomas, an associate editor at BizTimes overseeing the publication. “Technology is everywhere and it is important we account for it in a publication that helps future workers explore career possibilities.”

The second change is in the ideal audience for the magazine. STUFF has always been intended as a way for middle school, high school and technical college students to identify careers they might like to pursue in the future. That focus hasn’t changed and the content will remain accessible to those readers. This year, we’re also aiming to offer features that appeal to those workers in industries displaced by the coronavirus pandemic.

“If people who worked in retail, hospitality or restaurants are considering a career change, we hope STUFF will help them explore the possibilities and get an idea of what careers in manufacturing, construction, technology or health care could offer,” Thomas said.

STUFF will continue to feature profiles of local companies.

“The unemployment rate may have gone up but the demographics of Wisconsin haven’t changed. Companies still need to identify and develop their future workforce,” said Dan Meyer, publisher of BizTimes Media. “A STUFF profile is an opportunity for a company to tell its story to students exploring career opportunities and potential workers looking for a career.”

BizTimes will also host a career fair for students and job seekers in early January. Company participation is limited to STUFF participants. Employers looking to secure a profile and participate in the career fair should contact Linda Crawford, director of sales at BizTimes Media, at linda.crawford@biztimes.com.

STUFF Southeastern Wisconsin will publish in December with print and digital distribution throughout the region to schools, job centers and other locations with access to current and future employees.

The publication has twice been recognized by The Alliance of Area Business Publishers as a top publication of its kind in the country.

“This publication is full of informative and interesting material from beginning to end, with emphasis on telling stories in just the right format,” judges said of last year’s edition.