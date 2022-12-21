BizTimes Economic Trends event will provide insight on what could be a turbulent year

With many economic experts predicting a recession in 2023, business leaders are preparing for what could be a turbulent year.

To provide some insight in what to expect, BizTimes Media presents its 22nd annual Economic Trends breakfast, which will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 7-10:30 a.m. at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee. Click here to register.

At the event, economist Michael Knetter, president and CEO of the University of Wisconsin Foundation, will provide his annual macroeconomic outlook. Additional speakers will provide an outlook for their industry, including:

Following the presentations, there will be a breakout session with Knetter and BMO Harris Bank senior vice president Dave Anderson as they discuss the economic outlook for southeastern Wisconsin.

The Economic Trends event is sponsored by BMO Harris, SVA and Vistage.