Biz Compass: How do you create a greater sense of purpose for employees at your company?

Britt GottschalkFounder and CEO, Geno.Me
“I show my team their contributions matter by tying them into the mission and vision of the organization. It’s easy to get stuck in the weeds, just trying to complete one task so you can move onto the next. Taking the opportunity to show them how executing on tasks contributes to achieving milestones that impact our clients gives them clarity around how their work translates into greater outcomes for themselves as professionals, their fellow team members and the organization overall.”
Christine Adee President, OwnersEdge
“Each of our 300-plus employees across our businesses have a greater sense of purpose that comes from being an employee owner. Every employee knows that their individual actions contribute to the greater good of the entire organization. What they do drives value and impacts the ESOP retirement plan that allows them to reach their American dream.”
Bridget Pedersen
Vice president, Implecho
“Defining and living the Implecho purpose of taking ordinary to extraordinary is at the center of our strategy. We intentionally work to develop a culture of trust and transparency that encourages collaboration and shows employees how their work and interactions support our purpose. This approach helps us through changes and makes work more enjoyable.”
Lindsey St. Arnold Bell
Executive director, Near West Side Partners
“A clear mission and a focus on teamwork helps our staff and collaborators feel united, valued and focused. Setting our sights on the same big-picture goal, they feel empowered to make the daily decisions necessary to make progress toward sustaining a neighborhood that is revitalizing and thriving.”
Margaret Fairbanks
Co-founder and chief education officer, Islands of Brilliance
“We have a Discord channel called ‘juice’ where we share the magical moments we see at Islands of Brilliance. After a workshop, we get emails or a text of gratitude from a parent who now sees a capable child. Our ripple effects matter and our staff makes that happen. I couldn’t be prouder.”