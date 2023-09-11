Betty Brinn Children’s Museum names new CEO

By
-
Tina Quealy

Tina Quealy has been named the new chief executive officer of Betty Brinn Children’s Museum in Milwaukee. Quealy replaces Brian King, who announced earlier this year that he would step down as CEO of Betty Brinn Children’s Museum once a new CEO was in place. Quealy has recently served as executive director for the Milwaukee-based

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display