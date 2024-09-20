Brookfield | Founded: 2007

Industry: Advertising

Employees: 215

Best Version Media produces community publications that provide opportunities for local businesses to connect with customers through innovative print and digital advertising solutions.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

- Advertisement -

Kevin O’Brien, CEO: “We remain committed to our company culture across our employee teams and our sales field. BVM continues to offer a fun, flexible and collaborative environment for our people to thrive. Additionally, our teams lead with an entrepreneurial mindset. We believe small changes lead to significant results. Our leadership team encourages employees at every level of the organization to identify and improve processes that will move the business forward. This allows us to continue adapting as we grow.”

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

“We distribute over 47 million magazines to residents across the U.S. and Canada every year. From the end of 2021 to the beginning of 2023, we experienced paper shortages. We overcame this obstacle thanks to our leaders who are always looking at potential issues and planning for the unknown. We also have incredible partners in the paper and printing industries. Throughout those times, BVM never skipped or stopped producing any of its local magazines. This allowed us to continue serving our advertisers and readers despite the challenges happening behind the scenes.”

- Advertisement -

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“We work with tens of thousands of local advertisers who tend to be hardest hit during financial uncertainty. We have teams in place who are committed to helping our advertisers through those difficult times with flexible solutions.”