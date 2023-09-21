Brookfield | Founded: 2007 Industry: Advertising Employees: 86 Best Version Media provides print and digital advertising services to local businesses. What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years? Kevin O’Brien, chief executive officer: “At BVM, our culture is incredibly important and contributes to our growth. It’s best described by

Brookfield | Founded: 2007 Industry: Advertising Employees: 86

Best Version Media provides print and digital advertising services to local businesses.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Kevin O’Brien, chief executive officer: “At BVM, our culture is incredibly important and contributes to our growth. It’s best described by our three founding principles: professional will, compassionate heart and a fun-loving spirit – all centered around humility. We have a dedicated group of employees as well as independent contractors who work hard to build thriving businesses across the U.S. and Canada.”

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

“We developed an impressive virtual presentation so publishers could continue making advertising sales remotely. This helped our sales field continue earning commissions during a challenging time. BVM now offers a flex schedule to employees who are located near the company headquarters, allowing employees to work from home three days per week while coming into the office the other two days. This flexibility has led to increased productivity throughout the business and gives BVM employees the ability to get the best of both work environments.