BelAir Cantina owners planning new concept in Shorewood

Walk-up taco restaurant could be in the works

The operators of BelAir Cantina are planning to roll out a new restaurant concept in Shorewood.

The business, which is listed as Taco Super, will open at 4144 N. Oakland Ave., according to a liquor license application filed with the Village of Shorewood. That space formerly housed The Ruckus, which closed in October.

The lease for the North Oakland Avenue space has been transferred to Toro Taco Inc. from Ruckus Inc., according to village documents, which describe the concept as “a walk-up restaurant serving tacos, breakfast tacos, burritos, bowls, salads, soups and churros” as well as beer, wine and margaritas.

However, the restaurant’s official trade name is yet to be determined.

Toro Taco Inc. is registered under Kristyn Eitel, Scott Johnson and Leslie Montemurro, the partners behind Mojofuco Inc. and Toro Toro Toro Inc. Those restaurant groups operate a number of Milwaukee establishments, including Fuel Cafe, Comet Cafe, Hit Hat Lounge & Garage, Balzac Wine Bar and BelAir’s five area locations.

Shorewood’s Village Board reviewed the license application during an Aug. 5 meeting and will make a final decision next month.

Eitel said in a statement that plans for the new concept are still in the works.

“We’re hopeful it will be approved, as obtaining our liquor license is an important step in this process,” she said. “The information in the application was very preliminary and not final. We’ll be sharing further details about the new concept for this location soon.”