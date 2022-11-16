Behind the gift: Joe and Ellen Checota

By
-
Ellen and Joe Checota
Ellen and Joe Checota

Joe Checota, chairman and chief executive officer of Landmark Healthcare Facilities LLC, and his wife, Ellen, recently committed $5 million to Milwaukee Area Technical College. The newly created Ellen & Joe Checota MATC Scholarship funds full-ride scholarships for students in short-term trade and technical programs. The Checotas’ gift, when combined with $2.5 million in donations

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider to get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display