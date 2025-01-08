Becker Boiler Co. acquired by Appleton private equity firm

St. Francis-based Becker Boiler Co., Inc.
has been acquired by Appleton-based private investment firm Fox River Capital
for an undisclosed price. The acquisition closed on Dec. 13.
Becker Boiler Co., founded in 1956, is a regional full-service boiler company serving the Madison and Milwaukee areas.
In addition to its St. Francis headquarters located at 1785 Bolivar Ave., Becker Boiler Co. has a Sun Prairie office at 457 Linnerud Drive.
Becker offers boiler repair work and sells both hot water and steam boilers for various applications, including food processing, industrial, agriculture, commercial real estate, and education.
"This acquisition marks a significant step forward for Fox River Capital as we continue to focus on investing in businesses with exceptional potential, strong industry expertise, and opportunities for growth," said Fox River Capital via a Tuesday announcement. "Becker Boiler has been a trusted partner to schools, breweries, hospitals, food manufacturers, and industrial facilities in the Milwaukee, Green Bay, Madison, and northern Illinois markets for decades, and we are honored to carry forward their legacy of excellence."
Lemont, Illinois-based Kreshmore Group
served as advisor to Becker Boiler Co. during the transaction.