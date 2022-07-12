Beaver Lake home sold for $4.7 million

A 4-bedroom home on Beaver Lake in the Waukesha County town of Merton was sold recently for $4,725,000, according to state records.

The 3,500-square-foot home sits on a 0.7-acre site on Beaver View Road. The property’s assessed value is $1.54 million, according to county records.

It was sold by Jeffrey and Mary Jo Luellwitz to the Michael J. and Jean M. Busalacchi Revocable Trust of Naples, Florida, according to state records. Jeffrey Luellwitz is the president at Pewaukee-based steel fabricator Rasmussen Co. Inc. Mary Jo Luellwitz is the founder of Build it Fab lighting store in Pewaukee. Michael Busalacchi is a franchisee for Culver’s and First Watch restaurants.