Babies”R”Us shops coming to three area Kohl’s stores this month

Kohl’s is currently in the process of rolling out Babies“R”Us shops at 200 of its store locations this year, including five in southeastern Wisconsin.

Babies“R”Us will open at three of those five locations this month: Menomonee Falls (N95 W18000 Appleton Ave.), Oak Creek (9035 S. Howell Ave.) and Delafield (3105 Golf Road). The other two locations, Mount Pleasant (5500 Washington Ave.) and Brookfield (2315 N. 124th St.), will debut the new shop-in-shops this fall.

All told, 11 Kohl’s stores in Wisconsin will be outfitted with Babies”R”Us shops by the fall, just in time for the holidays.

- Advertisement -

Babies”R”Us at Kohl’s will carry baby gear, furniture and accessories, featuring thousands of new baby gear products from 90 brands, available both in-store and online. The brick-and-mortar shops will occupy between 750 and 2,500 square feet of space adjacent to Kohl’s existing assortment of baby apparel.

The Menomonee Falls-based retailer in March announced its new partnership with New York City-based WHP Global, parent company of Babies “R” Us, as it continues to seek ways to appeal to new and younger customers and drive foot traffic to stores. The move follows a similar partnership with beauty giant Sephora, which now has shop-in-shops in 850 Kohl’s locations nationwide and sells its assortment of makeup and skin care brands online at kohls.com.