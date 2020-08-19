AutoZone planning ‘mega hub’ store on Milwaukee’s northwest side

Memphis, Tennessee-based auto parts retailer AutoZone plans to open its first Milwaukee-area “mega hub” store on the city’s northwest side.

AutoZone is leasing 35,000 square feet in the former Pick ‘n Save store building, located at 10202 W. Silver Spring Drive in the Walmart-anchored Timmerman Plaza shopping center. That’s according to marketing materials from Milwaukee-based Founders 3 real-estate brokerage firm.

A mega hub is different from a typical AutoZone store due to its size and operations. It acts as both a retail store and distribution center, according to reporting from trade publications, and it keeps in stock a larger number of products than the smaller-sized locations.

A company spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

AutoZone recently filed a building permit application with the city for interior remodeling. According to city records, the work will cost roughly $270,000.

The nearly 77,500-square-foot retail building became vacant after the Pick ‘n Save store closed in 2017. The other roughly 42,500-square-foot portion of the building is still available to lease, according to the marketing materials.

The building was constructed in 1981, and is assessed at $1.36 million, according to city records.

Other portions of Timmerman Plaza were acquired last year by a Texas-based investors group for $3.1 million. The buildings involved in that deal include the Dollar Tree, which neighbors the former Pick ‘n Save store building, and a multi-tenant retail building.