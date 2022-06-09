Aug Prep breaks ground on $49 million campus expansion

St. Augustine Preparatory Academy broke ground Wednesday on its planned $49 million new elementary school building on Milwaukee’s south side.

The 123,000-square-foot building will have capacity for 900 K4 through 5th grade students. When the project is complete in summer 2023, the private voucher K4-12 school will be the largest single-campus school in the city, with total capacity to serve 2,400 students, according to a news release.

“This groundbreaking is symbolic of not only the investment we are making in our students, but the investment we are making in this community,” said Abby Andrietsch, chief executive officer at Aug Prep. “This expansion gives us the space that we need to support our growing reach and impact.”

The new elementary school is being built across West Harrison Avenue from Aug Prep’s existing school building, located at 2607 S. 5th St. It will include state-of-the art classrooms and special education spaces, a full-sized gymnasium, a small gym, a rooftop garden and playground as well as a performing arts center with seating for 700. The school purchased the adjacent land for the project in 2019.

Aug Prep is working with Milwaukee-based architecture firm Korb + Associates and Pewaukee-based contractor VJS Construction Services Inc., who was involved in construction of the current school building five years ago.

“While supply chain and other issues are impacting the construction industry globally, we are pleased with the pace of this project and expect to stay on track as construction gets underway,” said Craig Jorgensen, president at VJS.