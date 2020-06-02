Notable Women in Construction and Design: Audry Grill

Category: Notable Women in Construction and Design

Notable Women in Construction and Design Number of years working in your current industry: 14

14 Number of years with your current company/firm: 4

4 Undergrad degree/university: achelor of Arts in Fine Arts: University of Pennsylvania

achelor of Arts in Fine Arts: University of Pennsylvania Graduate degree/university: Master of Architecture with Emphasis in Interior Architecture: School of the Art Institute of Chicago

Since joining Milwaukee-based architectural firm RINKA in 2016, Audry Grill has been involved in several major development projects in Milwaukee.

Her most signature project with RINKA is the AIA Award winning Milwaukee Bucks Entertainment District adjacent to Fiserv Forum.

“She managed a complex and evolving design process with multiple stakeholders in both the public and private realms to successfully deliver what has been described as Milwaukee’s new living room,” said Chad Griswold, a partner at RINKA.

Grill’s current clients include Associated Bank and Cobalt Partners, both of which are involved in major development projects in the Milwaukee area, including ongoing renovations to the Associated Bank River Center tower (formerly known as the Milwaukee Center), in downtown Milwaukee.

“Besides her managing role with clients and projects, Audry crafts strategies for (RINKA’s) recruitment and internal professional development efforts,” Griswold said. “Her insightful character, approachable personality, and depth of diverse experience make her a strong mentor to junior colleagues, especially to fellow women growing in the profession.”

Grill curates firm-wide meetings which empower all levels of the firm to build effective communication skills, Griswold said.

“Her highly effective balance of professional and family life is an inspiration to all of her colleagues,” Griswold said.