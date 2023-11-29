Atomix Logistics founder named to Forbes 30 Under 30 list

The founder of Cudahy-based Atomix Logistics, an ecommerce fulfillment company, has been named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list within the category of “Retail & Ecommerce.”

Austin Kreinz founded Atomix Logistics in 2019 after spending several years as a financial analyst covering the consumer retail industry in New York City. He also spent time as a sales and growth manager at State & Liberty, an early-stage e-commerce brand.

Kreinz noticed a significant gap in the market between legacy third-party logistics companies and large-scale, technology-focused startups, and he wanted to fill that gap.

Kreinz moved the company’s headquarters from West Allis to Milwaukee’s Near West Side in 2021 because of the city’s growth and potential.

Earlier this year, Atomix Logistics doubled the size of its physical space to 60,000 square feet and moved into a Cudahy facility, located at 5235 International Drive.

With expanded storage capacity and optimized workflow processes, the building allows the company to implement a “warehouse in a warehouse” concept. This concept assigns dedicated teams to individual pods, or “micro-warehouses,” leading to shortened processing times, heightened accuracy, and more flexibility to cater to the specific requirements of each client.

Atomix Logistics has over 150 customers, and expects to do revenue of $7.5 million in 2023, up from $1.3 million last year, according to Forbes.

The Forbes 30 Under 30 list recognizes the “best and brightest minds” in their respective industries. Other categories include Art & Style, Hollywood & Entertainment, Health care, Consumer Technology, Sports, Marketing & Advertising, Energy, Science, Media, Music, Social Media, Manufacturing & Industry, Social Impact, Finance, Venture Capital, Food & Drink, Education, Enterprise Technology, and Games. Within each category, 30 professionals are selected.

To select the winners, Forbes writers and editors consider thousands of online submissions. They also reach out to industry sources and list alumni for recommendations. Over 20,000 nominations were received this year. Candidates are evaluated by Forbes staff and a panel of independent, expert judges on a variety of factors, including (but not limited to) funding, revenue, social impact, scale, inventiveness and potential.