Milwaukee-based Core Creative promotes longtime executive Crivello-Wagner

Milwaukee-based marketing agency Core Creative
has tapped Beth Crivello-Wagner
, the president and chief operating officer of Core's Brand unit, to lead both of Core Creative’s business segments.
Crivello-Wagner has been tasked with integrating and unifying the Brand Services and Design Services portions of Core Creative’s business.
Crivello-Wagner joined Core Creative in 2000 to lead its then new public relations department. In 2019, the agency restructured into its two current business units.
Crivello-Wagner continued to lead strategic creative marketing campaigns for a variety of health care, B2B and B2C clients, and in 2022, she was named president of the Core Brand unit.
"I’m thrilled and honored to share that I’ll now be serving as president and COO for all of Core Creative, bringing both of our outstanding business units (Brand and Design) together to become an even stronger, more unified agency with a clear focus on serving our clients and elevating their brands," said Crivello-Wagner via a LinkedIn post.
Core Creative partners Ward Alles
, Jeff Speech
and Rich Vetrano,
who transitioned into their current board of directors roles in 2023, will continue serving as board members rather than as owner-operators.
“Beth recently celebrated 25 years with Core and has been a key driver of our success since early in her career,” said Alles, Core Creative founder and partner. “Her exemplary leadership, visionary qualities and ability to recognize and nurture the unique strengths in others make her deserving of this expanded leadership role.”