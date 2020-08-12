Ascension Wisconsin opens new Third Ward clinic

Ascension Wisconsin is prepared to open its new $7.4 million clinic in Milwaukee’s Third Ward to patients next week.

The 11,000-square-foot facility, located at 174 N. Broadway, will offer primary care, women’s health, behavioral health, lab, X-ray and ultrasound services. It will begin seeing patients Aug. 17.

“This new space builds on Ascension Wisconsin’s more than 170-year history of providing compassionate, personalized care to individuals and families in Milwaukee,” said Doug Culling, clinical president of Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin. “Patients and their families will now have access to more expansive services all in one convenient location that’s close to home.”

Ascension converted the historic Milwaukee Fire Department’s Engine Company No. 10 building, which was most recently occupied by retailer Pendleton Woolen Mills, into the new clinic. The health system preserved the fire station’s original staircase, which dates back to 1893.

The clinic has 16 patient rooms, an onsite lab and x-ray, a procedure room, an ultrasound room and office space for providers, clinicians and associates.

It will have two full-time primary care physicians, two OB/GYN providers, and an advanced practice behavioral health practitioner.

Dr. Emily Lombard, an OB/GYN with Ascension Medical Group, said the new location will provide more convenient health care access for people working and living in the Third Ward.

“They have an opportunity to get full comprehensive care all at once with the busy lifestyles they have, I think it’s going to be an amazing addition to their health care in general,” Lombard said.

While patients may be delaying their routine health visits because of the COVID-19 crisis, Lombard said it’s important for them to begin seeking care if they need it.

“Putting things off for six months in most cases hasn’t been a big deal, but we don’t want patients who need to come in for visits to put it off if they don’t have to,” she said.

To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Ascension said it is screening all associates and patients, cleaning and disinfecting its facilities, staggering appointment times and requiring waiting room distancing and masking.