Ascension relocating south side services as Carmen prepares to build new school

After selling one of its facilities on the south side of Milwaukee to a local school operator, Ascension Wisconsin
is moving operations to other nearby locations.
Carmen Schools of Science and Technology
is preparing to build a new campus at 2005 W. Oklahoma Ave., where Ascension currently operates a clinic called the Medical Arts Pavilion. Carmen purchased the 6-acre property last month for $4.4 million
.
"Ascension received an unsolicited offer for this building which presented us with an opportunity to consolidate our services providing operational efficiencies and an improved patient experience," an Ascension Wisconsin spokesperson said.
Primary care services at the Medical Arts Pavilion have relocated to Ascension Wisconsin Health Center - Rawson Avenue, which is about 7 miles from the Oklahoma Avenue location, and Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin - Greenfield, which is about 5 miles from the Oklahoma Avenue location, according to the spokesperson.
Services have been expanded at Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin - St. Francis Euclid Building and Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin - St. Francis Ohio Building, Primary & Specialty Care, which are both about a quarter mile away from the Oklahoma Avenue building.
Carmen intends to demolish the 51,000-square-foot building at 2005 W. Oklahoma Ave., which Ascension has used as an extension of its nearby St. Francis Hospital, to make way for the new 124,000-square-foot school.
[caption id="attachment_592033" align="aligncenter" width="1024"]
Rendering of Carmen Schools' proposed $55 million school on Milwaukee's south side. Credit: Ramlow/Stein Architecture + Interiors[/caption]