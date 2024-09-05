Subscribe
Health Care

Ascension relocating south side services as Carmen prepares to build new school

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
Image from Ascension Wisconsin
Ascension WisconsinCarmen Schools of Science and Technology
Last updated

After selling one of its facilities on the south side of Milwaukee to a local school operator, Ascension Wisconsin is moving operations to other nearby locations. Carmen Schools of Science and Technology is preparing to build a new campus at 2005 W. Oklahoma Ave., where Ascension currently operates a clinic called the Medical Arts Pavilion.

