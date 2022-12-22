Arts @ Large CEO Sean Kiebzak to step down

By
-
Sean Kiebzak

Sean Kiebzak, chief executive officer of Milwaukee-based nonprofit Arts @ Large, announced this week on LinkedIn that he will step away from his role at the organization. His new role will be donor engagement manager with the Madison office for nonprofit The Nature Conservancy. “It is difficult to fully express my gratitude for the knowledge

Lelah Byron
Lelah covers health care, insurance, nonprofit and education beats. She is a Marquette graduate. In her spare time, she enjoys live rock music, scary stories and tabletop games.

