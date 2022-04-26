Artist painting mural of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo on downtown Milwaukee building

Artist Mauricio Ramirez is painting a 54-foot by 56-foot (three-story tall) mural of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo on the east façade of the 600 EAST building at 600 E. Wisconsin Ave. in downtown Milwaukee.

“I’m honored to paint this photorealistic mural of Giannis Antetokounmpo on Wisconsin Avenue, a prime location in downtown Milwaukee,” said Ramirez. “This collaboration is a nod to one of the greatest basketball players in the game and what he has done and continues to do for our city.”

The mural will be one of several of the two-time NBA MVP in Milwaukee. It is expected to be completed in the next two weeks, weather permitting.

The project is being produced by the Bucks, Milwaukee Downtown Business Improvement District #21 and the 600 EAST building, which is owned by Dan Nelson Jr., the president and CEO of Nelson Schmidt Inc.

“We are proud to continue to support public art works in Milwaukee,” said Dustin Godsey, chief marketing officer for the Bucks. “We want to thank Milwaukee Downtown BID #21 for approaching us with this exciting idea and Dan Nelson Jr. for providing a perfect location. We also want to thank Mauricio for his extraordinary ability to capture the essence of Giannis, and we look forward for this mural to be appreciated and enjoyed for years to come.”

“As a longtime supporter and season ticket holder, we are thrilled that the Bucks and Milwaukee Downtown chose 600 EAST for this fantastic tribute to Giannis,” said Nelson. “Mauricio’s artistry showing Giannis figuratively looking forward – and literally toward downtown Milwaukee, the Deer District and his Fiserv Forum home court – seems fitting for a champion who has achieved so much yet continues to strive to improve every day.”

The Bucks lead the Chicago Bulls 3-1 in their first-round NBA playoff series. Game 5 takes place Wednesday at Fiserv Forum.