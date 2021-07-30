Area manufacturing sector’s growth slows in July

By
Brandon Anderegg
-
The headline number in the latest Marquette-ISM Report on Manufacturing for July showed continued growth, but slowing to the lowest growth pace of the year. The Milwaukee-area PMI for the report was 57.54, down from…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Brandon Anderegg
http://biztimes.com
Brandon covers startups, technology, manufacturing. He previously worked as a general assignment and court reporter for The Freeman in Waukesha. Brandon graduated from UW-Milwaukee’s journalism, advertising and media studies program with an emphasis in journalism. He enjoys live music, playing guitar and loves to hacky sack.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display