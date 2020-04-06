Apartment developer acquires vacant lot at First and Pittsburgh in Walker’s Point

Hales Corners-based Wimmer Communities has acquired a potential development site at the southwest corner of East Pittsburgh Avenue and South First Street in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood.

According to state records, an entity affiliated with Wimmer purchased the 0.2-acre vacant lot, located at 209 S. First St., for $400,000. The site has an assessed value of $170,500, according to city records.

The site was used until recently used by the Mazorca taco truck until it moved to the new Zócalo Food Park, which opened last summer at 636 S. Sixth St.

Company officials declined to comment on the acquisition and their plans for the parcel.

Wimmer bought the site from an affiliate of Milwaukee-based IT firm Stamm Technologies. The company originally planned to relocate its operations into the three-story building next door, at 117-121 W. Pittsburgh Ave., but outgrew the space before it could move in and instead chose a larger building at 1207 W. Canal St.

Stamm already sold that building and a neighboring parking lot at 114-116 W. Oregon St. in June 2019 for $725,000 to a group called O Remember Remember Legacy, which listed an address at the Artisan Apartments building next door.

The area around this intersection is getting attention from other developers. Milwaukee developer Robert Joseph is planning to develop the vacant site that lies across the street, at the First and Pittsburgh intersection’s southeast corner. A pair of buildings on the block to the north of the site purchased by Wimmer are being turned into retail space and condo units by a group led by Badger Liquor president Lacey Sadoff.

Wimmer also owns several buildings just north of the intersection in the Historic Third Ward. Last year, it purchased the former Harri Hoffmann Co. Inc. building at 125-129 N. Water St. and two other nearby properties.

The company develops, builds and manages apartments and other residential housing in communities including Brookfield, Menomonee Falls, Oak Creek and West Allis.

