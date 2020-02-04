Apartment building planned near Columbia St. Mary’s on Milwaukee’s East Side

A seven-story, 90-unit apartment building is being planned for a site at the southwest corner of East North and North Summit avenues on Milwaukee’s East Side.

According to an application filed with the city, the new apartment building would be constructed on a site consisting of four parcels near the street corner. The site is next door to the Clock Tower Building and across the street from Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital.

A group named E North LLC filed the application for a zoning change for the project. The entity is registered to Ed Lawton, a lawyer with Madison-based Axley Brynelson LLP. The law firm also has an office in Waukesha. The application is also signed by Brian Wagner, managing member of E North.

Lawton did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the project.

The application states the building will not exceed 85 feet tall, and will also include internal parking. The project would result in 125 new jobs and retain 50 jobs, according to the application, which does not specify what type of jobs those estimates include.

It is expected to cost $19 million to construct the building.

No further details were provided in the application.

The development site now consists of two houses and two four-unit apartment buildings. The buildings are currently privately owned, according to city records. Both of the single-family homes were built in 1889. Altogether, the properties have an assessed value of nearly $1.07 million.