Anytime Fitness expands Sussex location

Anytime Fitness in Sussex recently expanded its facility by 2,200 square feet as the business works to accommodate a growing membership and meet demand for class-based fitness.

The 5,770-square-foot gym, located at N64 W24350 Main St., now houses an artificial turf workout area and new fitness equipment such as a “rack system,” with TRX Bands, free weights and a heavy-weight punching bag.

Owner Kevin Rasmussen said the main component of the seven-week project was its artificial turf area, used for both small large group training.

Anytime’s Sussex location for the past several years has offered small group training for up to four people at a time, but the expansion allows the gym to offer large-group fitness classes for up to 15 people, he said.

“People like to train in large groups… (there’s) more culture building and support for the members,” he said.

The move to add class-style options is part of larger corporate initiative by Anytime Fitness to position itself as a “coaching club,”with more opportunities for trainer-led, large-group fitness.

Anytime Fitness in Wauwatosa completed a similar buildout earlier this year, adding 1,300-square feet with plans to increase coaching services and group fitness classes.

Rasmussen said the driving force behind the expansion is to attract more members across a wider span of demographics.

“Now with the size of our club we can attract a younger demographic, which would be people in their mid-20s to mid-30s — right now we’re probably 35 and above,” he said.