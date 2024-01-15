Antetokounmpo brothers form production and brand strategy company

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who last year formed a parent company called Ante Inc. and own or are investing in several businesses, have founded a production and brand strategy company called Improbable Media.

The business is co-founded by Antetokounmpo and his brothers Thanasis (also a player on the Bucks), Kostas and Alex, and former NBA player and ESPN basketball analyst Jay Williams.

“Improbable Media is not just another media company,” the company’s website says. “It’s an embodiment of our founders’ ethos and enduring spirit. We are driven to create groundbreaking content that sparks conversations, champions the underdog, and fosters a deep commitment to self, family and community. We utilize storytelling, creativity and strategic expertise to help talent and brands grow their own ecosystems, nurture their businesses and deepen third party partnerships and relationships.

Johnathan Stern is the chief executive officer of Improbable Media. Previously he held senior management roles at Red Bull Media House, Fusion Media Networks and Bunim/Murray Productions.

In February, Improbable Media will release its first project titled “Giannis: The Marvelous Journey“ presented by Prime Video, which will chronicle the rise of Antetokounmpo from his childhood in Greece to his stardom with the Bucks. The feature-length documentary will be available worldwide upon its release on Feb. 19.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is executive producer for “The Flagmakers” a National Geographic documentary film about workers at Oak Creek-based Eder Flag, which produces millions of American flags a year.

“The Flagmakers” is one of the select projects highlighted on Improbable Media’s website.