Notable Heroes in Health Care: Angela Johnson

Category: Notable Heroes in Health Care

Notable Heroes in Health Care Number of years working in your current industry: 1

Angela Johnson, chief information security officer and vice president, is a “silent hero” each day at Children’s Wisconsin, said board member Tina Chang.

“But her expertise and commitment to our community especially shined when she was tapped to lead and enable the critical technology and infrastructure required for the Alternate Care Facility at State Fair Park,” said Chang, who is chief executive officer of Brookfield-based SysLogic Inc.

The overflow facility supported the growing number of COVID-19 patients and optimized community bed capacity for those who needed treatment.

“The task might sound straightforward, but it was certainly more complex since it involved coordinating numerous health systems; the entire team needed to move with extraordinary speed – with no precedence – in order to stand up this new facility,” Chang said.

Johnson spent many hours to extend internet connectivity, communication technology and complex critical medical systems to the facility.

“Technologists would especially appreciate the daunting obstacles that needed to be overcome to create protected and isolated virtual environments while adhering to strict governance, compliance, security and licensing protocols,” Chang said.