American Roller acquires another Illinois-based company

Union Grove-based American Roller Co.
, has acquired Lake Forest, Illinois-based PETCO, Inc.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
The PETCO operations and its approximately 25 employees will be moved to the American Roller facilities in Union Grove. All of the PETCO employees are being retained by American Roller.
Founded in 1938, American Roller is a provider of engineered services and industrial rollers including rubber and urethane coverings, plasmas coatings, and core fabrication.
PETCO was founded in 1961 by the Smith family.
“The acquisition further expands American Roller’s position as the industry leader in industrial rollers serving a wide variety of manufacturing markets,” the company said in a news release.
The company also said that in conjunction with this acquisition it will increase its urethane casting business and further expand truck runs serving the Midwest region.
“We were seeking a true partner to carry on our success who was on solid financial ground and had a dynamic company management”, said Russell Smith
, president of PETCO, Inc. “A partner committed to our employees and also committed to servicing our clients that earned us their trust and loyalty over many years.”
[caption id="attachment_562701" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Dan Cahalane of American Roller speaks at the 2021 BizTimes M&A Forum.[/caption]
“We are grateful that the Smith family and PETCO employees have placed their trust in American Roller,” said Dan Cahalane
, president and CEO of American Roller.
This is the third acquisition that American Roller has completed in the last 12 months. In January it announced the acquisition of another company in Illinois
and in December of 2022 it announced the acquisition of an Arkansas-based company
.
“I must also mention what an incredible team and business process we have in the American Roller Way,” Cahalane said. “To complete 3 acquisitions in 12 months and integrate all of them immediately is incredible.”
American Roller has multiple facilities throughout the United States and a facility in Canada and China.
The company said today that it plans to make more announcements in early 2024 regarding new developments in its business strategy.