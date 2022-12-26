All Sears Hometown stores, including 5 in Wisconsin, to close

All 115 Sears Hometown stores, including 5 in Wisconsin, will close. Sears Hometown filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this month and liquidation sales are underway at all of its stores.

Sears Hometown was spun off of Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based Sears Holdings in 2012.

Sears Hometown’s Wisconsin stores are located in Ashland, Rice Lake, Sparta, Spooner and Superior.

Joint-venture partners Tiger Capital Group, SB360 Capital Partners and B. Riley Retail Solutions (a division of B. Riley Financial) are professionally managing the wind-down sales, working hand-in-hand with Sears Hometown dealers and associates across the country.

“This truly is an extraordinary buying opportunity for communities across America,” said Arnold Jacobs, executive managing director, Tiger Capital Group. “These 8,000- to 10,000-square-foot stores are filled with in-demand tools and home appliances. It’s everything from Craftsman socket sets, Workpro power tools and Kenmore washing machines, to Honda riding lawnmowers, Eureka vacuum cleaners and DieHard tool cabinets. As compared to the original price, the discounts are as high as 40%. That can go even higher in the case of floor models and scratch-and-dent items.”