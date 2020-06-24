All passenger cruises to Milwaukee canceled this year due to COVID-19

By
Maredithe Meyer
-
Pearl Mist cruise ship visiting Milwaukee in 2019 during a Great Lakes cruise.
Pearl Mist cruise ship visiting Milwaukee in 2019 during a Great Lakes cruise. Credit: Jon Elliott – MKE Drones
Port Milwaukee will not welcome any passenger cruise ships this summer, because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. "The entire season has been cancelled, but it's not unexpected," said Port Milwaukee director Adam Schlicht in a…

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe Meyer started as an intern reporter at BizTimes in summer 2015. She currently covers entertainment, sports, tourism and restaurants. In May 2017, she graduated with a journalism degree from Marquette University where she worked as an in-depth projects reporter for the Marquette Wire and Marquette Tribune.

