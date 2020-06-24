All passenger cruises to Milwaukee canceled this year due to COVID-19

COVID-19IndustriesHospitality & TourismInsider OnlyAll passenger cruises to Milwaukee canceled this year due to COVID-19By Maredithe Meyer - Jun 24, 2020 2:01 pmShareEmail Facebook Twitter Linkedin Pearl Mist cruise ship visiting Milwaukee in 2019 during a Great Lakes cruise. Credit: Jon Elliott – MKE Drones Port Milwaukee will not welcome any passenger cruise ships this summer, because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. "The entire season has been cancelled, but it's not unexpected," said Port Milwaukee director Adam Schlicht in a…Want to Read More?Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.Become an Insider NowAlready an Insider? Log In BizTimes DailyMorning HeadlinesPeopleManufacturingNonprofitReal EstateSaturday Top 10 SubscribeGet our email updates