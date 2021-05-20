All-In Milwaukee to support students from Racine with donation from Fisk Johnson

Three years after launching to support low-income Milwaukee students through college, nonprofit organization All-In Milwaukee is expanding to serve students in Racine.

The expansion is funded by a personal donation from Fisk Johnson, chairman and chief executive officer of S.C. Johnson & Sons Inc.

Johnson’s gift will fund renewable scholarships of up to $18,000 over four years for five seniors at St. Catherine’s High School in Racine. The Dr. Fisk Johnson STEM Scholarship recipients will also receive support and advising from All-In Milwaukee’s advisors for up to six years.

“In a time when college enrollment has plunged for limited-income students during the pandemic, we are thrilled to have the generous support of Dr. Johnson,” said Allison Wagner, executive director of All-In Milwaukee. “This is our first regional expansion and we are excited to welcome students from Racine into our program. The All-In Milwaukee selection committee was extremely impressed by St. Catherine’s student applications and we are thrilled to support Dr. Johnson’s investment in these high-performing, high-need students that are the future, diverse talent pipeline for southeastern Wisconsin.”

All-In Milwaukee launched in fall 2018 to provide high-achieving students with support to help them navigate the financial, academic and social challenges of college. There are currently 200 college freshmen, sophomores and juniors in All-In’s program, including 100% limited-income students of color and 94% first-generation college students from various Milwaukee schools.

Participating students attend one of All-In Milwaukee’s partner colleges, which include Alverno College, Carroll University, Marquette University, Milwaukee School of Engineering, Wisconsin Lutheran College, UW-Madison, UW-Milwaukee and UW-Whitewater. Among the St. Catherin’s class of 2021 scholarship recipients, two will attend UW-Madison, two will attend MSOE and one will attend Marquette University.

“We are blessed that students from the next three graduating classes at St. Catherine’s High School will be eligible for these scholarships,” said Brenda White, president of Siena Catholic Schools of Racine. “This commitment to our community from Dr. Johnson further supports our continuing expansion in STEM programming at the high school and grade school levels.”

All-In Milwaukee has received support from various corporate sponsors, including a $1.6 million gift from Northwestern Mutual and a $1 million gift from Hal Leonard Corp. chairman Keith Mardak and his wife, former Hal Leonard executive Mary Vandenberg. The organization launched with a $1 million gift from Darren Jackson, retired chief executive officer of Advance Auto Parts and a Marquette University alumnus, along with gifts from Milwaukee-based Robert W. Baird & Co. Inc. executives and its foundation.