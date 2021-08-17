ALDI hiring for 190 positions in Milwaukee area

Discount grocer Aldi is aiming to fill 190 job openings in the greater Milwaukee area.

The local staffing effort is part of larger plans to hire more than 20,000 new store and warehouse employees across the U.S. through February 2022 and beyond, according to a news release Monday.

Aldi’s area stores will host interview events during the company’s National Hiring Week, set for Sept. 20-24. Interested applicants can browse job postings and apply for open positions through Aldi’s website.

Aldi recently increased its average national wage for store and warehouse employees to $15 and $19 per hour, respectively, based on market and position. The company offers benefits, including health care and retirement plans, financial wellness and employee assistance programs, and paid time off.

“As an award-winning employer, we know the importance of investing in our people,” said Dave Rinaldo, co-president, ALDI U.S. “Employees come to Aldi for the competitive pay and opportunity to work for a growing national brand. They stay for the career potential and satisfaction they feel knowing their work makes a difference in the communities they serve.”

Aldi has 30 stores in the Milwaukee area, with more than 50 statewide. Its national footprint spans 2,100 stores and 25 warehouses across 37 states. In 2018, the retailer announced plans to invest $93 million to remodel its Wisconsin stores by the end of 2020.