After closing short-term rental business, former Frontdesk CEO working on a new startup

By
Ashley Smart
-
Jesse DePinto
Jesse DePinto

After Milwaukee-based startup Frontdesk shut down its short-term rental management business at the start of the year, the former leader of the company is working to launch a new business. Earlier this month, Jesse DePinto, co-founder and chief executive officer of Frontdesk, announced the company had laid off over 100 workers and shuttered its rental

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
