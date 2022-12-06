Advocate Health announces new leadership team

Following the completed merger of Advocate Aurora Health and North Carolina-based Atrium Health, the organization, now known as Advocate Health Care and based in Charlotte, N.C., announced its newly appointed executive leadership team. [caption id="attachment_560023" align="alignright" width="255"] Richard Klein[/caption] Three members of the executive leadership tAdvocate Health announces new leadership teameam are from Milwaukee-based Aurora Health Care prior to its merger with Downers Grove, Illinois-based Advocate Health Care in 2018. They include: Cristy Garcia-Thomas, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer and president of Advocate National Center for Health Equity; Mary Beth Kingston, chief nursing officer; and Richard G. Klein, chief of staff. Klein joined Aurora Health Care in 1986. Most recently he served as chief business development officer for Advocate Aurora. Before that, he was senior vice president and vice president of business development, as well as vice president of marketing, for Aurora Health Care. Garcia-Thomas was previously chief external affairs officer for Advocate Aurora. Before that she was chief experience officer for Aurora Health Care and president of the Aurora Health Care Foundation. She joined Aurora in 2011. Kingston had been chief nursing officer for Aurora and Advocate Aurora since 2018. She joined Aurora in 2012. [caption id="attachment_560024" align="alignleft" width="299"] Mary Beth Kingston[/caption] “This is a stellar leadership team – each with diverse experience and a proven track record to boldly lead our new organization into the future,” said Eugene A. Woods, chief executive officer of Advocate Health. Additionally, Jeff Bahr will continue in his current position as president of Advocate Health Care and Aurora Health Care Medical Groups. [caption id="attachment_560022" align="alignright" width="255"] Jeff Bahr[/caption] “Our executive leadership team will chart the course for our journey to reimagine health and well-being, advance health equity and improve the lives of individuals, communities and teammates,” said Jim Skogsbergh, who will serve alongside Woods as chief executive officer until his retirement in 18 months. Advocate Health is the fifth-largest nonprofit health system in the country, serving nearly six million patients annually across Wisconsin, Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, South Carolina and North Carolina with combined revenues of $27 billion, 67 hospitals, 21,000 physicians and nearly 42,000 nurses.
