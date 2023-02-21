Acuity begins leadership transition

Sheboygan-based property and casualty insurance company Acuity announced today that it is beginning a leadership transition, naming Melissa Winter as the company's new president.
Ben Salzmann, who has served as both president and chief executive officer of Acuity since 1999, will remain as CEO for three more years "to help ensure a successful leadership transition," the company said in a news release.
Winter joined Acuity in 1998 as a claims representative. She was promoted to central claims manager in 2001. She was named a claims consultant in 2005. She was promoted to general manager - staff claims in 2010. In 2016, she was named vice president of business consulting and oversaw the company's strategic planning process, staff functions and internal innovation teams.
"Melissa is an outstanding, proven leader who has earned the role as well as the respect of everyone at Acuity," Salzmann said. "She is the right person to guide us into the future."
[caption id="attachment_428333" align="alignleft" width="150"] Ben Salzmann[/caption]
"It truly is an honor to step into the role of president," Winter said. "We have an incredible staff and a remarkable period of success over the past 24 years under Ben's leadership. I look forward to keeping that going."
Acuity now insures more than 130,000 businesses, including 300,000 commercial vehicles, and nearly half a million homes and private passenger vehicles in 31 states. The company has nearly 1,600 employees.
"We are incredibly blessed to have such a strong, capable executive team that allows us to perpetuate our leadership internally," said Acuity board chairman Bob Willis. "That continuity will enable Acuity to carry on our success."