Acuity begins leadership transition

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Melissa Winter
Melissa Winter

Sheboygan-based property and casualty insurance company Acuity announced today that it is beginning a leadership transition, naming Melissa Winter as the company’s new president. Ben Salzmann, who has served as both president and chief executive officer of Acuity since 1999, will remain as CEO for three more years “to help ensure a successful leadership transition,”

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR