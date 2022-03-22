ABB purchases New Berlin site for U.S. motion business HQ

ABB Inc. has purchased the site in New Berlin where it plans to construct a new headquarters for its U.S. motion business, which manufacturers drives, motors, generators, mechanical power transmission products and digital powertrain solutions…

. has purchased the site in New Berlin where it plans to construct a new headquarters for its U.S. motion business, which manufacturers drives, motors, generators, mechanical power transmission products and digital powertrain solutions for a variety of industries including mining, power and oil and gas. Located at 18250 W. Lincoln Drive, the facility would house nearly 700 employees by 2025, according to afiled with the city of New Berlin last fall. The Swiss automation giant paid $2.2 million for the 54.8 acres parcel, according to state real estate records. The seller, TDC Lincoln, LLC, which purchased the property from Geipel Holdings, LLC. The land was at one time the site of a quarry and sod farm. The 270,000-square-foot plant is slated to include an automated manufacturing and assembly plant, research and development labs, a customer experience and training center and a customer service center. The facility would be connected to an adjacent 309,474-square-foot warehouse to the south operated by an “ABB logistics partner” – the warehouse would be used to receive, store and ship ABB products, according to the plan of operations. The logistics partner would involve another 100 jobs in addition to the ABB jobs being created. ABB expects to house about 172 manufacturing workers and 419 office workers in the building for a total of 694 employees. Michael Touhill, a spokesperson for the company, said Tuesday that the project was still moving forward, and that construction was on pace to begin by mid-year. A global company that operates through four divisions—electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grids—ABB currently has two Wisconsin-based facilities for its motion drives business at 16250 W. Glendale Drive in New Berlin and 1425 North Discovery Parkway in Wauwatosa.