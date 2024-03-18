A.O. Smith names new president and COO

Milwaukee-based water technology company A.O. Smith
announced Monday the appointment of Stephen Shafer
to the role of president and chief operating officer.
Shafer will lead the company’s global business units, including operations, engineering and IT. He will report to Kevin Wheeler
, chairman and chief executive officer.
“We are excited to welcome Steve to A. O. Smith, where his strategic business acumen and extensive experience in global operations will prove invaluable as we continue to create value for our customers, employees and shareholders,” said Wheeler.
Shafer previously worked at 3M, joining the firm in 2010. He held several positions with increasing levels of responsibility in different 3M business units in both the U.S. and China. Most recently, he served as president of the Automotive and Aerospace Solutions Division for 3M. Prior to 3M, Shafer worked for McKinsey & Company and Ford Motor Company holding various roles focusing on manufacturing, supply chain and operational improvement.
“Joining A. O. Smith is a great opportunity, and I am looking forward to contributing to the continued growth and success of this iconic company," said Shafer. "Working closely with the senior leaders in the organization to continue to improve operating performance, while maintaining a strong focus on innovation, safety and quality will be priorities for me."
Shafer earned his MBA from Harvard Business School and his bachelor of science degree in industrial engineering from Northwestern University. He currently lives in Minneapolis and will be relocating to the Milwaukee area.