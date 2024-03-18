A.O. Smith names new president and COO

By
Ashley Smart
-
Stephen Shafer

Milwaukee-based water technology company A.O. Smith announced Monday the appointment of Stephen Shafer to the role of president and chief operating officer. Shafer will lead the company’s global business units, including operations, engineering and IT. He will report to Kevin Wheeler, chairman and chief executive officer. “We are excited to welcome Steve to A. O.

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
