A Brief Case: How does your company promote work-life balance?

Charles Miller Chief commercial officer Evans Transportation Services

“In our business, we have to be available to jump into the fire when our customers need us most. That’s often at the end of a month, a quarter or year. It’s often a team of installers, or a construction team, or a production line waiting for the product they need to do their jobs. It’s the after-hours call when they need a real solution. That’s what we live for, and we embrace this because it’s what hopefully separates us from a very crowded field of competitors. But that doesn’t mean our team never sleeps or takes time for themselves and their families. In fact, time away from the office is a huge priority for us. We make it a priority so that when the moment comes when we need to go the extra mile, we have the will and the energy to happily jump into the fire and go to battle for our clients. Happy hours, ballgames, extremely competitive policies for paid time off, flexible work arrangement – those are just some of the things we do to help create balance. We also encourage our team to bring their families to events. For us, it’s a lot less about work-life balance as it is about finding ways to enjoy both sides of life more fully.”

Todd Meissner President Color Ink

“In this post-pandemic era, we are finding ourselves catering to the needs of employees more than ever to optimize their work-life balance. Remote work is prevalent for some of our staff, simply by the nature of their job, or health- and family-related issues requiring them to work from home. The COVID-19 pandemic really placed an emphasis on the need to stay home if you are sick and to protect others in the workplace. Most recently, flexibility of hours has become an important factor for many. Those nearing retirement still want to work but are opting for reduced hours so that they can test the waters of retirement without experiencing the immediate lifestyle change that comes with it.

“Our company has really loosened the adherence to specific start and finish times for each shift. Daycare, school transportation, home responsibilities and after-work activities account for most of these changes. Carpooling to work has been another recent trend due to the rise of fuel prices. We also have a significant group of part-timers who opt out of benefits and choose to work seasonally so they can choose when to work and take extended periods of time off without repercussion. We believe that creating a clean, organized and modern work environment also goes a long way in contributing to our employees’ happiness and health. Five years ago, we started providing yoga classes to our employees free of charge to reduce stress and promote good health.”

David Corsaut President and chief executive officer Glenroy Inc.

“Promoting a culture of health and wellness is a key element to success. We often remind everyone (myself included) that it’s OK to take time for yourself. Too often, we get caught up in our day-to-day tasks that we forget about our own needs. Through our internal channels, we communicate tips about scheduling a few hours of ‘me time’ every week, whether that means going for a walk, reading a book or indulging in your favorite hobby. It’s important for all of us to prioritize our own physical and mental health. Another important factor of maintaining a work-life balance is setting boundaries. My workday may look different than others within the company. And that’s OK. Whether it’s setting time limits for when you check emails, declining after-hours meetings, or setting firm start and end times for your workday, it’s important for everyone to set clear boundaries so that you don’t get overwhelmed.

“It’s also helpful to plan for vacations and days off. Vacation time is meant to be used so you can rest and recharge. Giving yourself permission to take a break is just as important as keeping up with your workload. Finally, we frequently talk about the importance of knowing when to ask for help. While you may feel like you need to do everything yourself, enlisting the help of colleagues or asking your boss for some extra time to complete a project can be huge. Sometimes asking for help or keeping an open communication dialogue within your team can make all the difference in maintaining a healthy work-life balance.” n