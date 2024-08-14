Subscribe
Login
Login
Subscribe
Real Estate

$440 million industrial park development planned in Caledonia

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Site plan for the South Hills Commerce Center in Caledonia.
Learn more about:
Ashley CapitalHintz Real Estate Development Company
Last updated

New York-based industrial real estate company Ashley Capital plans to develop a $440 million, 10-building industrial park at the former site of South Hills Country Club in Caledonia.

The Village Board tonight will review a proposal to create a tax incremental financing district for the project. In April, the village’s Plan Commission approved rezoning and creation of a planned unit overlay district for the project.

South Hills Country Club opened in 1927 and closed in September of 2023. The 223-acre site is located southeast of I-94 and Golf Road. The property is owned by Hintz Real Estate Development Company, which plans to sell it to Ashley Capital.

- Advertisement -

The development, to be called the South Hills Commerce Center, would include 10  industrial buildings, totaling 3.8 million square feet of space and ranging in size from 218,400 square feet to 554,000 square feet, according to plans reviewed by the Plan Commission.

Ashley Capital owns more than 100 properties totaling more than 30 million square feet, throughout the country. Its portfolio includes two sites in Racine County: the Yorkville Business Center, consisting of three buildings and 714,000 square feet; and the 136-acre Enterprise Business Park, located in Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee