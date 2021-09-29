3rd Street Market Hall makes hiring push ahead of opening

Downtown Milwaukee’s newest food attraction 3rd Street Market Hall is holding a job fair Wednesday as it gears up for an Oct. 18 public opening.

The food hall, located at The Avenue development on West Wisconsin Avenue, aims to initially hire 25 people for available roles, including bartenders and bar managers, event sales, programming, social media managers, and support staff. Its vendors are also hiring to fill an estimated 150 positions collectively, a spokesperson said.

When it opens next month, 3rd Street Market Hall will have 10 to 12 food vendors, a 40-seat central bar, and several entertainment amenities like shuffleboard courts, snookball, a selfie museum, old-school arcade games, and a turf area with yard games and seating.

So far, the lineup of announced vendors includes Dairyland Old Fashioned Hamburgers and its off-shoot Mid-Way Bakery, Super Nova Coffee & Doughnuts, Anytime Arepa, Middle East Side, Brew City Brand, Strega, Amano Pan, MaKE Waves and The Green House. A few of those businesses will occupy miniature vendor spaces, or hawker stalls, managed by Dairyland.

Vendors that will be in attendance at the hiring event include Dairyland, Mid-Way, The Green House, MaKE Waves, and Strega.

3rd Street Market Hall will make a soft-opening debut on Oct. 4 during the Society of American Travel Writers’ annual convention, taking place in Milwaukee Oct. 3-7

By February of 2022, the market hall will expand to 19 vendors as well as Topgolf Swing Suite simulator areas.

The new food hall is not alone in its hiring efforts. Delaware North Sportservice, the food and beverage partner for the Milwaukee Brewers, hosted a hiring event Tuesday for part-time, seasonal positions in anticipation of the playoffs. In addition, Fiserv Forum and its food and beverage provider, Levy, are hosting a job fair Wednesday at the arena.