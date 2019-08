The Waukesha County Business Alliance’s The BIG One Golf Outing is the largest business golf outing in the county. This year the event was held on July 24th at the Ironwood Gulf Course in Sussex. This annual outing brings together people of all golfing abilities for 18 holes and networking with the business community of Waukesha County. Proceeds support Alliance programming, which strengthens our local economy.

1 of 9