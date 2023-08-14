Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers, The Ability Center, Acts Housing, MKE Rec among winners at 24th annual MANDI awards

By
-
Damian Buchman, founder and executive director of The Ability Center, accepts a Trailblazer Award at the 2023 MANDI awards on Thursday night at Potawatomi Hotel and Casino. (Cara Spoto/BizTimes)

Last updated on August 13th, 2023 at 11:57 pmExcellence and innovation in community health care, affordable housing development, accessibility, recreation, entrepreneurship support, and leadership were recognized last week at LISC Milwaukee’s annual Milwaukee Awards for Neighborhood Development Association or MANDI awards. Held for more than 20 years by the Milwaukee chapter of The Local Initiatives

Cara Spoto
Cara covers nonprofits, healthcare and education for BizTimes. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.
