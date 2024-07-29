Subscribe
Real Estate

16,000-square-foot River Hills home sold for $3.6 million

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Image from Realtor.com
Learn more about:
Giacomo Fallucca
An 87-year-old, 16,000-square-foot home on Valley Hill Road in River Hills has been sold for $3.6 million, according to state records.

Built in 1937, the home has 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms and sits on a 16-acre lot, according a listing on Realtor.com. The property has an assessed value of $3.3 million, according to Milwaukee County records.

The home was sold by the Adam R. White trust to an entity whose agent is Giacomo Fallucca, the chief executive officer of Palermo’s Pizza. The agent for the Adam R. White trust is a vice president at Rite-Hite, which was founded by Arthur K. White.

