11 Wisconsin companies named to Newsweek’s ‘Most Responsible Companies’ list

Eleven Wisconsin companies are being recognized by Newsweek as some of the most responsible in the country. The America’s Most Responsible Companies list names 500 organizations that are considered leaders in environmental, social and corporate governance.

Wisconsin companies that made this year’s national list include ManpowerGroup at 58th, WEC Energy Group at 137th, Alliant Energy at 281st, Regal Beloit (now known as Regal Rexnord) at 298th, Badger Meter at 343rd, Oshkosh Corp. at 370th, REV Group at 389th, Harley-Davidson at 391st, Rockwell Automation at 443rd and Sensient Technologies at 470th.

“Corporations aren’t just impersonal machines for making money; they are also members of the communities where their employees, customers and neighbors live and work,” said Nancy Cooper, Newsweek global editor in chief in a statement. “Some of course, take their environmental and social responsibilities as citizens of the country and of the world more seriously than others.”

Newsweek partnered with Statista to evaluate the top 2,000 U.S.-based public companies by revenue on key corporate responsibility indicators including: environmental engagement, leadership diversity, philanthropy and engagement, disclosure and transparency, and economic performance, among other factors. Statista also conducted a survey of more than 11,000 U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate responsibility.