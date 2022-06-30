Zywave names new CFO

Wauwatosa-based insurtech company Zywave
announced today that Paul Rybecky
has joined the company as its new chief financial officer.
Rybecky has more than 30 years of executive leadership experience, most recently as the CFO of PointClickCare. Prior to that he served as the vice president of finance, treasury and investor relations at DealerTrack Inc. Before that he was the CFO at Confort & Company, Inc. He gained his CPA certification while with Ernst & Young LLP for a decade.
“Paul’s leadership style will continue to reinforce our values and culture,” said Jason Liu, Zywave CEO. “His success in similar environments on an accelerated growth path makes him the ideal person to help us scale our internal operations and reach our next level of growth. We look forward to seeing his impact.”
“I am thrilled to join Jason and the Zywave senior leadership team, bringing my past SaaS and leadership experience to the whole organization,” Rybecky said. “This is an exciting time to be at Zywave and I’m looking forward to furthering its mission of digital transformation, while spearheading the continued growth of the company.”