Zurn Elkay Water Solutions names new CFO, CAO

Milwaukee-basedannounced thathas been promoted to chief financial officer andhas been named chief administrative officer. Peterson joined the company in 2006 and has served as CFO since 2011. Pauli joined Zurn Elkay in 2012 as assistant corporate controller, later adding responsibility for financial planning and analysis. He went on to serve as a divisional vice president - finance before being named corporate controller in 2016. In 2021, he added investor relations to his responsibilities. "This well-deserved promotion recognizes the breadth and depth of Dave’s leadership as well as the success of our development and succession plans,” said, chairman and CEO of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions. "Dave, Mark, and I have worked closely together for more than 10 years. During that time, Dave gained incredible experience across all facets of the company, preparing him to step into this role. Mark has been, and will continue to be, an integral partner for me. I am thrilled that he is staying on as chief administrative officer and for the leadership continuity. It’s Mark’s commitment to succession planning and the Zurn Elkay Business System that has helped build deep bench strength and paved the way for a seamless transition.” Zurn Elkay Water Solutions is a manufacturer of water safety and control products, flow systems products, hygienic and environmental products, and filtered drinking water products. In recent years, Rexnord spun off its process and motion control business to Regal Beloit, creating, which is also based in Milwaukee. The remaining business went forward under the Zurn name before acquiring Elkay Manufacturing and becoming Zurn Elkay Water Solutions.