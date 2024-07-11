Zurn Elkay Water Solutions names new CFO, CAO

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Mark Peterson

Milwaukee-based Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. announced that Dave Pauli has been promoted to chief financial officer and Mark Peterson has been named chief administrative officer. Peterson joined the company in 2006 and has served as CFO since 2011. Pauli joined Zurn Elkay in 2012 as assistant corporate controller, later adding responsibility for financial planning

Andrew Weiland
Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.
