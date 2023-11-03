Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce names new president and CEO

By
Ashley Smart
-
Christian Thornton

The Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce announced this week the appointment of Christian Thornton to the role of president and chief executive officer. Thornton assumed his new role on Wednesday. He replaces the chamber’s founding CEO Saul Newton, who announced he would be stepping down from the role in August. “We are delighted to welcome

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
