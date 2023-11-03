Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce names new president and CEO

The Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerceannounced this week the appointment of Christian Thornton to the role of president and chief executive officer. Thornton assumed his new role on Wednesday. He replaces the chamber's founding CEO Saul Newton, who announced he would be stepping down from the role in August.
“We are delighted to welcome Christian Thornton to the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce as president and CEO. With his exceptional leadership skills and deep industry knowledge, we are confident in his ability to lead the WVCC to new heights of success. We express our gratitude to Saul Newton for his dedicated service and wish him well in his future endeavors,” said Niki Thies, director of communication at the WVCC.
Thornton has worked in the global nonprofit space for most of his civilian career and has worked to help separating service members gain recognition for the knowledge and experience they’ve gained through their military service.
He has most recently served as global director for the Milwaukee-based nonprofit iNARTE.
These efforts, which include corporate sponsorships and access to various educational resources, continue to provide support to veterans during their transition from military to civilian life. Thornton holds baccalaureate degrees from Kings Point U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
"Veteran-owned businesses have always played a crucial role in a successful and stable economy and the chamber looks to shine a light on those businesses," said Thornton.
In his new role, he’ll help the WVCC in its efforts to make Wisconsin the most veteran-friendly state possible. The chamber will continue to host networking events and educational programming around the state but hopes to make them more accessible to all business owners.