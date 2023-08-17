Saul Newton stepping down as leader of the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce

After serving eight years as president and chief executive officer of the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce, Saul Newton announced this week he’ll be stepping down in October.
Founded in 2015, the Veterans Chamber focuses on advocating for and assisting veteran-owned and veteran-friendly businesses, as well as veterans in the workforce. It also hosts events and makes introductions to help them network with businesses and community leaders.
The Veterans Chamber has gone on to develop more than two dozen educational, marketing and direct assistance programs that serve more than 500 member businesses and organizations. During his tenure, Newton helped launch the Command Post, a business accelerator for veteran entrepreneurs. He spearheaded the creation of the Wisconsin Veterans Business Conference and Milwaukee Veterans Week.
The Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce also recently helped revive the Milwaukee Veterans Day Parade in 2021 under Newton and continues to sponsor the event.
“Saul has been the heart and soul of the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce. His passion, dedication, and relentless drive have been instrumental in shaping the organization and nurturing Wisconsin’s veteran business community," said Alannah McReavey, board chair of the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce. “While we will deeply miss his leadership, we are excited for the next chapter and are committed to continuing the legacy he has created.”
Newton will remain in his role through mid-October. A search committee, led by the organization's board of directors, has been formed to identify his successor.
Newton did not share a reason for his planned departure but hinted at another announcement soon.
“I will have more information to share about my next chapter soon, but will say I’m not going far – literally or figuratively,” he said on Twitter. “This is not a goodbye, but rather a see you soon.”