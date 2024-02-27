Wisconsin Underground Contractors Association names new executive director

Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

The Pewaukee-based Wisconsin Underground Contractors Association and Public Works Industry Investment Fund announced the appointment of Ruth Hackney, as their new executive director.

Hackney has 16 years of experience leading trade associations in the real estate industry. She previously served as chief executive officer of the Realtors Association of South Central Wisconsin, and is a 2004 graduate of the University of Montana.

"We are thrilled to have Ruth join our team,” said Wisconsin Underground Contractors Association president Jim Crowley. “Her extensive experience and dedication make her an ideal leader to propel WUCA forward."

Established in 1937, the Wisconsin Underground Contractors Association represents approximately 120 member firms involved in water, sewer, tunnel, gas distribution, and related services.

"I am honored to join the Wisconsin Underground Contractors Association and look forward to working closely with our members, stakeholders, unions, and partners to advance the interests of the underground-contracting industry in Wisconsin. Together, we will strive for excellence in all aspects of our operations," Hackney said.