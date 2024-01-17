Wisconsin Center District opens applications for second annual Baird Center Gala Giveaway

The Wisconsin Center District is launching its second annual Gala Giveaway contest, which invites area nonprofits to enter to win a complimentary gala in the new ballroom in the expansion of the Baird Center in 2025.

Eligible organizations must apply using this application. Applications are due on Feb. 14.

One hundred seventy-six area non-profit organizations applied in the contest’s first year. The Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin was the Gala Giveaway’s inaugural winner. Its gala will be held on June 15.

“Our area non-profit organizations work tirelessly to strengthen and grow the community, often on shoestring budgets. After reviewing last year’s applications, I was blown away by the selflessness and passion these organizations have for their cause,” said Marty Brooks, the president and CEO of Wisconsin Center District, which operates the Baird Center. “It only made sense to bring the Gala Giveaway back for a second year.”

In addition to complimentary room rental at center’s new rooftop ballroom, the giveaway package includes a chef’s choice 3-course menu for up to 500 guests; two bottles of red and two bottles of white wine per table; and CTI audio visual credit for up to $15,000.

The Baird Center and the winner will agree upon a mutually agreed upon date in 2025 to host the gala. Once that date is chosen, the Wisconsin Center District will devote 40 staff volunteer hours to the winning organization.

“There are hardly words to describe how grateful we are to have won the Baird Center’s first Gala Giveaway. This incredible gift came at a time when we desperately needed it, as proceeds from the annual gala typically account for over a third of our annual operating budget. It’s been a blessing to work with the team at Baird Center, who’ve gone above and beyond and made us feel like family throughout the planning process,” Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin executive director Rechelle Chaffee said.

Located at 400 W. Wisconsin Ave., the downtown Milwaukee convention center is undergoing a $456 million expansion, which will enable the convention center to host multiple events simultaneously and offer flexible space arrangements to meet various clients’ needs. The expansion will be completed in May. To celebrate the grand opening, the Baird Center is hosting its own gala in the rooftop Baird Ballroom on May 16.

The Wisconsin Center District is a quasi-governmental entity that operates the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena; the Miller High Life Theatre; and Baird Center.