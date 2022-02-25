Williams Bay mansion seized by federal government following tax fraud case, to be sold at auction

By
Cara Spoto
-
Photo from Realtor.com
Photo from Realtor.com
A Williams Bay mansion along Geneva Lake will be sold at auction by the federal government, following a lengthy criminal tax fraud case against its former owner, one-time Chicago attorney Paul Daugerdas. The property, a…

